Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.13

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.13 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.99 ($0.11). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 7.99 ($0.11), with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.13.

Zambeef Products Company Profile (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation activities.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.