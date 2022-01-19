PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.52. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 76,063 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $90.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.91.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,803 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $533,991. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.