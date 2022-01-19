Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Up 40.3% in December

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,500 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 650,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

