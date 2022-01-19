CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.79. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $467.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

