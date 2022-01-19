Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter valued at $653,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 154.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 228,522 shares during the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

