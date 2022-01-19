Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post $2.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.79 million, with estimates ranging from $15.14 million to $26.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in DURECT by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DURECT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $164.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

