Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 247.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.