Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 181.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 719,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Stephens raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

