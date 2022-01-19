Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.