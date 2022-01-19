Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after acquiring an additional 103,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after buying an additional 185,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.