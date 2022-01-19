The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,789 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

