Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 417 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after acquiring an additional 472,508 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $65,708,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,821,000 after acquiring an additional 120,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $292.38 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.22. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

