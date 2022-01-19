Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 46,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDC opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

