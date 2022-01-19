1,320 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 1.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.28.

WING opened at $145.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.66, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

