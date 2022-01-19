Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -376.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.87.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

