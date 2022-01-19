Inspire Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

