Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 85,388 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 156.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 131,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,894,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of RYLD opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.