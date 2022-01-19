CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 973 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.