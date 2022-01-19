Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 82.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 25.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

