Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $198.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.35. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

