Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,105 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2,569.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,747,000 after buying an additional 1,025,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 630,234 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 682,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,234 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 380,066 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

