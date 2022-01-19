CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $581,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

