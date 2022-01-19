Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $72,878,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $61,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $80,457.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

