Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Position Cut by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after buying an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,777,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,169,000 after acquiring an additional 926,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 844,045 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.