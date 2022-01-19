The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average of $159.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

