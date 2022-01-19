CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 270 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 131.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Shares of SBNY opened at $355.70 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

