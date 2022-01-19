Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

