CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

