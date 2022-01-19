Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $301,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE TNET opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,571 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.