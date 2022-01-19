Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 690 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.