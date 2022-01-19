State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 84.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprout Social by 47.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,335 shares of company stock worth $13,860,145. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

