CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGR. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

