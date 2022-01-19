EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,014 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

