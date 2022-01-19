Barclays PLC Has $12.06 Million Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,906 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

