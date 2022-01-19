Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Stifel Financial worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,771 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after acquiring an additional 396,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,206,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SF stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.