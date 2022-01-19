Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Stifel Financial worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.