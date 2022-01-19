Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000.

Shares of BECN opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

