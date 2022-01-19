Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $111,000 Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

