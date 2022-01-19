PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of PetIQ worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

PetIQ stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.22 million, a P/E ratio of -43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

