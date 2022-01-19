Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEB opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.