Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.33 Million

Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce sales of $61.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.80 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $239.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $241.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $254.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

FMBH stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

