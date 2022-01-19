Swiss National Bank Has $6.10 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of KTOS opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $260,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $138,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,287 shares of company stock worth $1,961,491. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.