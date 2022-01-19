First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

FSFG stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

