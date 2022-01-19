Barclays PLC Purchases 62,555 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,555 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,939 shares of company stock worth $14,051,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.