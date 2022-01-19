Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EVK opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.