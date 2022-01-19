Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ORRAF stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Orora has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

Get Orora alerts:

About Orora

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.