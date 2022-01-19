Barclays PLC Sells 2,739 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 106,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

