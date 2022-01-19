XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

XcelMobility, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCLL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. XcelMobility shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100,000 shares changing hands.

XcelMobility Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XCLL)

XcelMobility, Inc engages in the development and sale of Internet products. It offers Internet accelerator for mobile phone, tablets, and laptops; Chinese language command-driven smart watch; push mail delivery system; and mobile location-based tracking services. The company was founded on December 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for XcelMobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XcelMobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.