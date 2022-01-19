Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as high as C$1.88. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 42,660 shares trading hands.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

