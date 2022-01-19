Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.78

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.78 and traded as high as C$33.85. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.62, with a volume of 56,980 shares traded.

RUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.8699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.64%.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,872. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total transaction of C$719,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,878,624. Insiders sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906 in the last 90 days.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

